The Caledonian Hotel in Leven has undergone a top to bottom revamp.

The High Street building will open partly from Monday, December 5.

Owned by the Greene King Inns chain, all 25 of its bedrooms have given a makeover with new carpets, wallpaper, furniture and fittings. The bathrooms have also been completely renovated.

The hotel now has an additional, superior room which gives guests access to a super king, double and sofa bed all in one room.

The hotel’s reception has also been refurbished in keeping with the décor of the bedrooms, to provide customers with a more modern setting when they check in.

Overnight guests now have access to breakfast served every day, with a separate brunch menu in the pub.

Sharon Ednie, general manager, said: “It’s been great to see all the work that has gone into completely transforming our hotel rooms and we can’t wait for guests to be able to book with us and enjoy a premium overnight stay.

“After the pub part of our site was refurbished in 2019, we’ve been keen to bring our bedrooms up to the same high standard and we have no doubt our guests coming to visit, be that for golf trips, a family walk, or a relaxing trip for two, really enjoy their stay with us.”