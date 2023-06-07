News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023

Landmark Kirkcaldy restaurant set to go under the hammer

A former restaurant in Kirkcaldy is set to go under the hammer with auction bids starting at £90,000.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

The Waterfront has been part of the harbour area for many years, and was run by Tom Pratt, chef and former lecturer at Fife College. It goes to auction on July 20 at the Radisson RED Hotel in Glasgow.

The restaurant is described as in “walk-in condition” and “the ideal opportunity” for anyone who has ever dreamed of running their own place. The premises at 461 High Street consist of a large open dining space, and a bar that extends around into a second large dining space that could be used as a function room, and a kitchen with all appliances included.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AuctionHouse’s brochure said: “The premises are ideally situated for prime trading and has been generously priced in exchange for a secure sale with furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings included.”

The Waterfront Restaurant has been part of Kirkcaldy dining scene for many yearsThe Waterfront Restaurant has been part of Kirkcaldy dining scene for many years
The Waterfront Restaurant has been part of Kirkcaldy dining scene for many years
Most Popular

The auction will be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online, whilst telephone and proxy bidding arealso available. More details online at https://www.auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland/auction/lot/121744

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife CollegeGlasgow