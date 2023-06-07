Landmark Kirkcaldy restaurant set to go under the hammer

The Waterfront has been part of the harbour area for many years, and was run by Tom Pratt, chef and former lecturer at Fife College. It goes to auction on July 20 at the Radisson RED Hotel in Glasgow.

The restaurant is described as in “walk-in condition” and “the ideal opportunity” for anyone who has ever dreamed of running their own place. The premises at 461 High Street consist of a large open dining space, and a bar that extends around into a second large dining space that could be used as a function room, and a kitchen with all appliances included.

AuctionHouse’s brochure said: “The premises are ideally situated for prime trading and has been generously priced in exchange for a secure sale with furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings included.”

The Waterfront Restaurant has been part of Kirkcaldy dining scene for many years