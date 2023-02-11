Lang Toun cake takes top prize for care home
A care home has celebrated victory in a culinary competition with a Kirkcaldy-themed chocolate cake.
Residents at Barrogil House in Cluny created the chocolate cake as part of a competition open to all Holmes Care Group homes. The competition’s theme was “the local area”.
The winning cake was decorated with Kirkcaldy landmarks such as Ravenscraig Castle and the Dysart coat of arms.
Iwona Sobczak, manager of Barrogil House, said: “The residents loved sharing their memories of Kirkcaldy and had great fun making the cake. It tasted delicious as well!”
Yvonne Manson, head of dementia and lifestyle enhancement at Holmes Care, said: “All the cakes were brilliant and picking a winner was so difficult. Everyone should be incredibly proud of their efforts. I’m already excited to see next year’s entries!”
Barrogil House pipped Auchertool’s Camilla House, who made a buffalo masterpiece, to the top prize. However due to the quality of the cakes, both homes have been invited to a meal at Christies Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline.