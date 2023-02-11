Residents at Barrogil House in Cluny created the chocolate cake as part of a competition open to all Holmes Care Group homes. The competition’s theme was “the local area”.

The winning cake was decorated with Kirkcaldy landmarks such as Ravenscraig Castle and the Dysart coat of arms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iwona Sobczak, manager of Barrogil House, said: “The residents loved sharing their memories of Kirkcaldy and had great fun making the cake. It tasted delicious as well!”

Residents were encouraged to bake cakes that reminded them of the local area

Yvonne Manson, head of dementia and lifestyle enhancement at Holmes Care, said: “All the cakes were brilliant and picking a winner was so difficult. Everyone should be incredibly proud of their efforts. I’m already excited to see next year’s entries!”