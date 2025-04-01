Langtoun Central Church: Four congregations united under a new name

The congregations of the former Abbotshall, Bennochy, Linktown and St Bryce Churches are now united in worship as Langtoun Central Church.

Four Kirkcaldy churches united at the start of the year to become one congregation and form Langtoun Central Church.

Members of the former Abbotshall, Bennochy, Linktown and St Bryce churches came together as a new congregation from January 1, 2025 following a review of the Church of Scotland’s estate which said the number of ministers and the number of buildings across the country could not be maintained.

And those leading the union say it has been a journey “not without some tricky and sticky moments”, but one which is now “moving forward with hope, optimism and intention”.

There have been some changes to how things are running, but the congregation remain at the heart of the church and the decisions.

Reverend Stewart McPherson, interim minister, said: “The leadership felt that as we come together and get to know one another better, it is important that we gather in one location for Sunday worship in order to encourage fellowship and focus. For this purpose the church building at Elgin Street, Bennochy, was chosen for this year. This led to some local rumours that the St Bryce building is somehow unsafe for use which is quite incorrect, and it continues to function with all its groups and popular Café as well as some planned worship events taking place in the sanctuary.”

All of the church reforms in the Kirkcaldy area – and across Scotland – are due to various factors including a shortage of ministers, reducing incomes, fewer members and too many buildings.

Change may be obviously required, but often it’s not so easy to undertake and takes time to get some things in place.

However the people of the Lang Toun appear to be embracing the creation of the new church for the town centre.

Rev. McPherson continued: “We are so pleased with the quality and willingness of many who have taken on important roles in the new congregation, while also encouraged by the numbers who attend Sunday worship and spend time afterwards chatting over coffee.

"We have held a number of fun events such as a Ceilidh, a Haggis Drive, and Strawberry Tea.

"A choir of 18 enriches our worship as do the audio and visual systems add to the enjoyment by so many.”

During the period of change, the Langtoun Central Church has been served by Rev McPherson as interim minister, alongside assistant Ewan Ritchie, offering continuity.

However Rev McPherson will be leaving at Easter with the church moving into the exciting phase of searching for a new minister and team for the new congregation.

The interim minister added: “Easter is about new beginnings and new life, and it is the congregation’s intention to move into this new phase with the hope and even joy which Easter brings. You are invited to come along and see how things are and even join in our new adventure.”

A number of events are planned at the church in the coming weeks over the Easter period – and everyone is welcome.

The Palm Sunday service takes place in the Bennochy building in Elgin Street on Sunday, April 13. On Maundy Thursday, April 17, ‘Remembering the Last Supper’ will take place at 7pm in the St Bryce Centre, St Brycedale Avenue. There will be Good Friday Reflections at 7pm on Friday, April 18 at Bennochy, and the church’s Easter celebration and family communion will be at 11am on Sunday, April 20 in Bennochy.