Langtoun Fest: classic cars, live music, theatre, walks and more in events across Kirkcaldy

There are a host of events taking place across Kirkcaldy this weekend under the Langtoun Fest banner.

The month-long community festival aims to showcase just how much happens across the Lang Toun, and encourage more folk to take part.

It includes the Kirkcaldy Walking And Movement Festival, and there are posters and programmes available to pick up at venues across the town, including Kirkcaldy Galleries and Waterstones.

This weekend’s highlight includes a classic car show along the High Street which is free to attend and take part in.

There['slot to see and do this week in the Langtoun Fest (Pic: Submitted)

The unique display is booked for Saturday, June 14 when a host of incredible vehicles will be parked along the pedestrianised zone of the High Street - and any owners are urged to register and be part of the event. It is being organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation (ASGF).

Also happening this week:

Friday, June 13

Anton O’Donnell, Harbour Bar

The sort of vehicles you may see on the High Street at this weekend's classic car show

Gaelic and Scots bookbug, Kings Thetare, Kirkcaldy

Saturday, June 14

Sea screen film festival, Adam Smith Theatre

Saturday walks around outskirts of Kirkcaldy, meet top end of Dean Park Way

Greener Kirkcaldy open day, East Fergus Place

Lang Toun Class Car Show, High Street

Organ recital by Alison Malcolm, Old Kirk

Walk: Woods and parks, Beveridge Park car park - Meet at Beveridge Park car park for an 11:00am start - this four-hour circular walk will cover 6.5-7 miles and explore woodland and parkland.

Afternoon disco, The Kings

Wrestlution XVIII, Fife Ice Arena

Sunday, June 15

The Big Guddle, Adam Smith Heritage Centre

Kirkcaldy Civic Society guided heritage walk, meet at Carrs Flour Mill

Twilight Tower walk, meet at red heart at 9:00pm for a four-mile amble to Seafield Tower to enjoy twilight and then a return to your starting point.

Civic Society High Street History Walk: It starts at 2:00pm at Carr's Flour Mill and covers 1.5 miles with a guide to explain the history of the area.

Tuesday, June 17

Cook & dine, Indian thali, Greener Kirkcaldy

Jenny Colgan in conversation with David Greig, Waterstones, High Street

Wednesday, June 19

Kirkcaldy Civic Society car treasure hunt, Nicol, Street car park

Thursday June 19

Drama: Wish You Were Here, The Kings

Friday, June 20

Two Four-Eyed Guys, The Harbour Bar

Saturday, June 21

Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival, various venues

Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed open day, Ravenscraig Park

Benefit concert: Bruce Davies, Langtoun Central Church, Elgin Street

Sunday, June 22

Summer solstice holistic fayre, The Kings

Kirkcaldy Meets Ingolstadt; a celebration of German Beer and culture, Krafty Fine Drinks, Kirk Wynd

Fife Vegfest, High Street

Fife Ukulele Orchestra & Friends, St Bryce Centre

Tea & Tunes, Old Kirk

Polish Fest, Polish Club