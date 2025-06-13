Langtoun Fest: classic cars, live music, theatre, walks and more in events across Kirkcaldy
The month-long community festival aims to showcase just how much happens across the Lang Toun, and encourage more folk to take part.
It includes the Kirkcaldy Walking And Movement Festival, and there are posters and programmes available to pick up at venues across the town, including Kirkcaldy Galleries and Waterstones.
This weekend’s highlight includes a classic car show along the High Street which is free to attend and take part in.
The unique display is booked for Saturday, June 14 when a host of incredible vehicles will be parked along the pedestrianised zone of the High Street - and any owners are urged to register and be part of the event. It is being organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation (ASGF).
Also happening this week:
Friday, June 13
Anton O’Donnell, Harbour Bar
Gaelic and Scots bookbug, Kings Thetare, Kirkcaldy
Saturday, June 14
Sea screen film festival, Adam Smith Theatre
Saturday walks around outskirts of Kirkcaldy, meet top end of Dean Park Way
Greener Kirkcaldy open day, East Fergus Place
Lang Toun Class Car Show, High Street
Organ recital by Alison Malcolm, Old Kirk
Walk: Woods and parks, Beveridge Park car park - Meet at Beveridge Park car park for an 11:00am start - this four-hour circular walk will cover 6.5-7 miles and explore woodland and parkland.
Afternoon disco, The Kings
Wrestlution XVIII, Fife Ice Arena
Sunday, June 15
The Big Guddle, Adam Smith Heritage Centre
Kirkcaldy Civic Society guided heritage walk, meet at Carrs Flour Mill
Twilight Tower walk, meet at red heart at 9:00pm for a four-mile amble to Seafield Tower to enjoy twilight and then a return to your starting point.
Civic Society High Street History Walk: It starts at 2:00pm at Carr's Flour Mill and covers 1.5 miles with a guide to explain the history of the area.
Tuesday, June 17
Cook & dine, Indian thali, Greener Kirkcaldy
Jenny Colgan in conversation with David Greig, Waterstones, High Street
Wednesday, June 19
Kirkcaldy Civic Society car treasure hunt, Nicol, Street car park
Thursday June 19
Drama: Wish You Were Here, The Kings
Friday, June 20
Two Four-Eyed Guys, The Harbour Bar
Saturday, June 21
Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival, various venues
Kirkcaldy Men’s Shed open day, Ravenscraig Park
Benefit concert: Bruce Davies, Langtoun Central Church, Elgin Street
Sunday, June 22
Summer solstice holistic fayre, The Kings
Kirkcaldy Meets Ingolstadt; a celebration of German Beer and culture, Krafty Fine Drinks, Kirk Wynd
Fife Vegfest, High Street
Fife Ukulele Orchestra & Friends, St Bryce Centre
Tea & Tunes, Old Kirk
Polish Fest, Polish Club
