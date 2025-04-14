Langtoun Fest: classic cars set to descend on Kirkcaldy town centre for special event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy High Street is set to turned over to a gathering of classic cars as part of the first ever Langtoun Fest.

The unique display is booked for Saturday, June 14 when a host of incredible vehicles will be parked along the pedestrianised zone of the High Street - and any owners are urged to register and be part of the event.

The classic car show is being organised by Adam Smith Global Foundation (ASGF).

Dr Gordon Povey, general manager, said: “Most car shows are out of town events for enthusiasts and charge an admission fee, however this show is being held in the centre of town and is completely free for anyone to attend.

Classic cars like this could be destined for Kirkcaldy High Street (Pi: National World)

The idea is to display the cars for people who would not normally go to a classic car show as well as enthusiast. It is an opportunity to see cars from yesteryear that you don’t see every day and even chat with some of the owners. For a younger generation, it is an opportunity to see the cars their parents or grandparents drove, and for older generations it is a great opportunity to reminisce about the cars they once drove.”

It has also been scheduled for a specific date as it falls just 24 hours before Fife’s biggest historic vehicle event at the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum on Sunday 15th where over 400 vintage and classic vehicles will be on display.

Local classic car owners are being encouraged to register their car details to be part of the Lang Toun event. All cars need to be road worthy, taxed and insured, but there is no charge to attend. Registrations are limited and can be made here:

Langtoun Fest was set up to pull together all the events happening in June under one umbrella - to help promote them to a wider audience, and demonstrate the breadth of activities and events happening in town.

It covers a month which will see Kirkcaldy Galleries marks its centenary, the Festival Of Ideas promoted by ASGF, and it wraps with Fife Pride on July 5. There are already more than 70 events on the Langtoun Fest calendar, ands this week saw the launch of Kirkcaldy Walking & Movement Festival as part of the programme.

Organised by Amby Stanyer-Hunter, it has a full programme of events running from June 6-15 aimed at getting people out and about to explore what is on their own doorstep.

Highlights include a ‘Heart of Kirkcaldy’ walk on June 8, and an exploration of Beveridge Park, Castle Hill, Woods and a countryside walk on the 10th, plus a walk round the wynds of Kirkcaldy on Thursday 12th. The festival also offers a twilight walk on Sunday 15th.