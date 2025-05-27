Langtoun Fest: Date set for annual Kirkcaldy Strong event to support town’s champions

A Kirkcaldy community group which brings people together has revealed its next event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Strong Community Walk will take place on Saturday, June 7 with a two mile walk from Linton Lane Centre to The Kings Theatre on the town’s Esplanade as part of the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival and Lang Toun Fest.

It gets underway at 10:00am with more details on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kirkcaldystrong

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2021, Kirkcaldy Strong has hosted an annual walk to champion the heroism and partnership in the town raising awareness and funds for local community groups, charities, and their supporters for the extraordinary work they do to help vulnerable locals.

The 2024 Kirkcaldy Strong walk at the Kings' Theatre (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Groups taking part include Linton Lane Centre, Stages Dance School, Walking Mend My Mind, Nourish Support Centre, Cheryl’s Walk n’ Talk Group, Dunnikier Country Park Development Group and Rapid Relief Team UK.

Lisa May Young, founder, said, “I can’t believe we’re celebrating our fifth anniversary. It’s a fantastic morning and we would love to hear from more local groups, community groups and charities who would like to get involved,”.

Mandy Hunter, chief executive of Linton Lane Centre added: “We all look forward to this event at Linton Lane Centre. It brings groups and the community together with lots of smiles and peeps from people driving by,”.