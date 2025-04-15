Langtoun Fest: Hacienda DJ Graeme Park’s poignant Kirkcaldy homecoming gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Legendary DJ Graeme Park is returning to his home town to headline a personal gig as part of Kirkcaldy’s first Langtoun Fest.

He will perform an intimate benefit concert in memory of his Oliver, who tragically died from a rare sarcoma cancer at just 18 years old in 2023, and it will raise funds for Sarcoma UK, of which Park is an ambassador.

The gig takes place at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on Friday, June 27 when Graeme will be joined by his brother Scott for a special night.

Graeme has carved out a stellar career, DJ-ing around the world. He is known for filling prestigious venues such as London's Royal Albert Hall with the Haçienda Classical show and performing at major festivals and stadiums - making this home town appearance something special as it carries profound personal significance for Park and his family.

Legendary Hacienda DJ Graeme Park on the decks (Pic: Kevin Murray)

He said: “It will be brilliant to be back in Kirkcaldy where I have amazing memories, particularly from my time at Kirkcaldy High School where I made friends who I'm still in touch with and who are still important to me today.”

Those links include schoolfriend Dr Gordon Povey, general manager of the Adam Smith Global Foundation. They DJ’d together as youngsters, and Gordon is thrilled to bring him back to the Lang Toun.

"I was at school with Parky, and we even DJ'd together when we were about 17, which was a right laugh. Of course, he went on to be a world-famous DJ, and we have stayed in touch," Povey explained.

"He DJ'd with his brother Scott at my 50th in Kirkcaldy, which was a hell of a party, and both were going to be at my 60th at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club but Graeme had to pull out due to Oliver's serious illness. So, it now seems fitting that we can have this benefit gig at the Rugby Club to raise money for Oliver's Sarcoma UK fund."

Park's brother Scott will join him on stage for this emotional homecoming event, which promises to be a celebration of Oliver's life while raising vital funds to combat sarcoma, the rare bone and soft tissue cancer that took him too soon.

Tickets here with all proceeds benefiting Sarcoma UK. Additional donations to Oliver Park's memorial fund are welcomed at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/oliverparkfund.

The DJ said: “When my friend Gordon Povey contacted me about DJing at a fundraiser for my late son Oliver's Sarcoma UK fund, I immediately said yes. Apart from raising funds for research into this cruel and rare soft tissue cancer, it's important to me and my family that I continue to support this amazing charity, spread awareness of sarcoma and honour Oliver's memory."

He also spoke movingly about the impact of his son's death.

"Oliver was just 18 when he left us two years ago with his whole life ahead of him, and there's not a day that goes by that me, his mum and his twin brother don't think about him,” he said. “I still visit Kirkcaldy and Fife regularly to see my mum and dad as well as my wee brother Scott who is also DJing alongside me at what promises to be an exciting and intimate event which I'm really looking forward to taking part in. I can't wait to see loads of old friends and faces too while continuing to raise funds for and awareness of Sarcoma UK."