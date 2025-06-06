Langtoun Fest: hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags unveiled as Kirkcaldy festival gets underway

New merchandising has been launched to mark the start of Langtoun Fest - Kirkcaldy’s month long festival.

The steering group behind the first ever town-wide programme of events has teamed up with local company The Crafty Shack to produce hoodies, t-shirts and tote bags, all featuring the festival logo designed by ceramic artist, Susan McGill.

The items can be ordered online at or collected from their store at 39 High Street, Kirkcaldy.

Ryan Strachan, development manager with Love Oor Lang Toun (LOLT), said: “This has been such an achievement for everyone involved to get Langtoun Fest off the ground to showcase the amazing breadth of talent in this fine town, and showcase that there are plenty of things to do in Kirkcaldy.”

Michael Fern co-owner of Crafty Shack added: “It’s great to be a part of something local. When Ryan reached out to us to supply merchandise for Lang Toun Fest, we were honoured to be asked.

“We’ve already had sales from a soft launch, and I know it’s going to do well. We have such a great community in Kirkcaldy and everyone’s always supporting one another. We can’t wait to see festival goers rocking their merch and making memories.”