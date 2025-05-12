Langtoun Fest: Kirkcaldy’s vegan festival’s exciting plans for biggest event yet
Fife Vegfest is taking to the town’s High Street on Sunday, June 22 when there will be more than 20 stalls taking part. It marks another step up since the inaugural event at the Kings Theatre last October proved to be a huge success with many vendors completing selling out.
That prompted a move into the bigger Old Kirk in January 2025 which was also a huge hit with hundreds of people attending, and now the small team of volunteers behind the event are heading into the heart of the town centre.
Their event itself will feature over 20 stalls including food trucks, local Fife-based vegan and vegan-friendly businesses, as well as well-known and award-winning food vendors from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and Dundee.
They are holding a fundraising quiz at Betty Nicols on Friday, May 23 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a grand prize of a Tiffin starter box. There will also be a raffle with prizes donated by past and future vendors, as well as VegFest merchandise for sale.
Anyone is welcome to come along and socialise without taking part. Entry to the
quiz is £1/person for teams of up to five - folk can enter with a full team, or as individuals to be matched with others, by emailing [email protected] or direct messaging on Facebook or Instagram.
The organisers are also keen to hear from anyone who can help out on the day of the event in June which will be followed by a after party hosted by Betty Nicols.