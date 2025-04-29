Langtoun Fest: new Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival unveils a day of classes across town

Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival will form part of the first ever Langtoun Fest (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

A yoga festival is the latest addition to the Langtoun Fest calendar this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will feature classes every hour across an entire day to showcase the benefits it offers - and encourage more people to take it up.

Appropriately, the new Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival is on Saturday, June 21 which is also the United Nations International Day of Yoga - a celebration of yoga as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being run by Jo Mitchell who leads classes across several venues in the Lang Toun, including the walled garden at the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the Kings Theatre and the Adam Smith Theatre.

There will classes every hour throughout the day (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

The classes, which will feature different forms of yoga from a number of different local teachers, are aimed at helping everyone find a style or class to suit them. They are open to all ages and are suitable for beginners as well as anyone thinking of returning to a group.

Jo said: “Whenever people post on Facebook saying they are looking for a yoga class, it surprises me just how many there are across town. So many are suggested when people ask - for a town of 50,000 we have an amazing offering.”

With the UN day falling in June, the event also fitted perfectly into the growing calendar of events under the Langtoun Fest banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was created to showcase the many existing events, activities and concerts taking place across the Lang Toun, with the aim of getting them to a wider audience - and also dispelling the social media myth that nothing much happens here.

The festival has a steering group, but each event is being organised by others across the community, with the aim of then growing Langtoun Fest into a major event in the coming years.

Already the programme includes everything from a class car display in the High Street to legendary DJ Graham Park on stage at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, with major anniversaries for the town’s war memorial and galleries to be unveiled.

Jo said: “We are trying to grow Langtoun Fest, so this is a one day event running for the very first time. We’ll start at 8:00am and have yoga classes on the hour every hour to showcase the provision available locally. The aim is to get encourage more people to come along and try yoga, or show what other classes are available if you want to try a different style or teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have classes for families and children - and they are suitable for all ages. Everyone is welcome.”

Originating in India, the word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness.

The 2025 programme gets underway with an outdoor morning stretch in Smith’s walled garden just off the High Street at 8:00am.

It then moves to a class for seniors and people with health conditions with Jan, at Kirkcaldy Yoga, Evans Business Centre, Flexspace, Begg Rd, at 9:00am followed by a Summer Solstice class at The Movement Clinic, 95 Alison Street, at 10:00am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Somantic Yoga is the offer with Scott Hutchison-McDade at the Centre for Positive Change, 1 Mitchelston Drive, at 11:00am, while midday sees Jo lead a Iyengar class at Strive Health Kirkcaldy.

The afternoon programme gets underway at 1:00pm with yoga for stress and anxiety with Lisa Mulube at The Studio at Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, followed at 2:00pm with a ‘Summer Glow Flow’ with Lauren also in The Studio. A men's Iyengar class with Alan Gould is at the Home Studio, 5 St. Marys Road at 3:00pm, with a family class with Rhiannon at Yogi Bairns at Strive Health at 3:30pm.

The day concludes with Hatha yoga with Yoga Nidra with Michele Galloway, at Mind and Body Studio, 1 Kinghorn Rd, Kirkcaldy at 4:00-pm.

> Tickets for all classes are on sale now via Eventbrite.com