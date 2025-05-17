Langtoun Fest: Programme of 125 events unveiled for Kirkcaldy’s month long summer festival

The programme for Kirkcaldy’s first ever Langtoun Fest has been unveiled.

Over 125 events are listed, all taking place across June at a host of venues.

Thousands of copies of the programme have been printed, and will be distributed across the town and surrounding areas as the countdown to the inaugural festival gets underway.

Langtoun Fest was created to help shine a spotlight on the many events organised by local individuals, groups and venues - and to dispel the social media myth that nothing ever happens here.

Members of the steering group launching the programme for Langtoun fest (Pic: Suibmitted)

It is very much a festival run by the community, with an umbrella group helping top pull together a programme to include all. It includes the King’s Theatre, Greener Kirkcaldy, Adam Smith Global Foundation, Fife Council, Love Oor Lang Toun, OnFife and the Corra Foundation, with Stagecoach on board as lead sponsor to fund the printing and distribution of the programme.

Ryan Strachan, development manager for Love Oor Lang Toun said: “Lang Toun Fest 2025 is a celebration of arts, culture, and local talent with a unique collection of events celebrating our amazing town and the people and organisations in it.”

The idea came from discussions among the Kirkcaldy Partners group, made up of individuals and groups from across the town, who share the collective wish and passion to highlight all that’s good, creative and positive about the Lang Toun.

Building on existing initiatives such as the Adam Smith Festival of Ideas, Fife Pride and the Kirkcaldy Walking Festival, alongside this year’s 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy Galleries it saw an opportunity to build on what was already happening and create something special for the town.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, May 30 with the Lang Toun Jazz Proms opening concert at the Old Kirk on June 1, and will officially close with Fife Pride on July 5.

Over 125 events have been included in the printed programme, with more being added to programme online at langtounfest.com.

With live music, literature, performance, yoga, comedy, food demonstrations, talks, walking tours, events and exhibitions there’s something for everyone.

The festival - which has a logo designed by renowned Lang Toun ceramic artist Susan McGill – has also attracted some big names.

Headline events include an evening in conversation with award-winning crime writer Val McDermid and Nicoal Sturgeon, former First Minister, at St Bryce Kirk on Friday, June 27.

Hollywood actor Brian Cox is also on stage at the Adam Smith Theatre to talk about his return to the Scottish stage to play the ghost of Adam Smith in a highly-anticipated play set during the banking crash of 2007. He is in conversation with Arabella Weir on June 7.

Kirkcaldy-born Hacienda DJ Graeme Park also returns to his roots for a special benefit gig for Sarcoma UK It goes ahead at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club on June 27.

Other highlights include Kirkcaldy’s hugely popular vegan festival expanding and moving outdoors to take over part of the High Street on Sunday, June 22 with more than 20 stalls taking part.

The High Street will also to be turned over to a gathering of classic cars on Saturday, June 14 - an event that is free to attend, and take part in. It is being organised by the Adam Smith Global Foundation when a host of incredible vehicles will be parked along the pedestrianised zone.

A yoga festival is also part of Langtoun Fest. It will feature classes every hour across an entire day to showcase the benefits it offers - and encourage more people to take it up.

Appropriately, the new Kirkcaldy Yoga Festival is on Saturday, June 21 which is also the United Nations International Day of Yoga - a celebration of yoga as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice.

It is being run by Jo Mitchell who leads classes across several venues in the Lang Toun, including the walled garden at the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the Kings Theatre and the Adam Smith Theatre.

The classes, which will feature different forms of yoga from a number of different local teachers, are aimed at helping everyone find a style or class to suit them. They are open to all ages and are suitable for beginners as well as anyone thinking of returning to a group.