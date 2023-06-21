The Langtoun Singers returned to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy for its first concert since the pandemic, and it raised £1000 for Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind.

The venue was packed and the evening was a huge success. "After an enforced gap of three years, we’re back” said musical director and conductor Ella Wilson at the start of the group’s eighth Music in May concert .

The choir was in great voice as it opened with Everything’s Coming Up Rose” and went on to entertain with a medley of James Bond numbers, a stunning unaccompanied arrangement of Bobby Shaftoe and a dramatically enhanced version of the Pink Panther with chair, Liz Banks, cavorting around with panther tail attached!

The picture shows Carralanne and Karen from Seescape receiving a presentation cheque from Liz Banks, Langtoun Singers’ chair, and Ella Wilson (Pic: Submitted)

The Old Kirk Combo, an eight-piece group of sax, brass and rhythm section, not only accompanied the choir in several numbers but also performed on its own – in the first half with three Ellington/Strayhorn numbers and in the second, three by combo member John Gourlay.

Further variation came from Robbie Dowall and his smooth sounding trombone with choir accompanist Graeme Wilson. Robbie was the 2023 Fife Festival of Music Young Musician class winner and delighted to have a platform at Music in May.