Running from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday 23rd, it will also host comedian and broadcaster Fred Macaulay, and popular children’s entertainers the Singing Kettle. There will also be music and food as no fewer than 37 studios run by artists, sculptors and makers welcome visitors for the week-long event which runs across Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links.

They include renowned sculptors David Mach and Alan Faulds, whose eclectic structures are dotted throughout Lower Largo, including the “Largo Obelisk” atop the village’s former red telephone box.

Famous as the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Robinson Crusoe, Lower Largo has in recent years become a creative hub for a range of artists inspired by its coast and countryside.

David Mach at Largo Arts Week (Pic: Fife Photo Agency). Insets: Gnawa Trance Fusion Band and sculptor Alan Faulds

Dougi McMillan, Largo Arts Week, said: “Over the last four years, the festival has gone from strength to strength, and we are delighted that 60 artists will be exhibiting their work this year, demonstrating the depth of creativity in the community.

“With bands playing live every night in local hotels and food trucks overlooking the beach at Largo Bay, we’re looking forward to a real summer celebration and carnival atmosphere.”

As well as the open studios, music and food will feature strongly with free evening gigs at The Upper Largo Hotel and Crusoe Hotel featuring popular Fife bands Passing Sages, Best Dressed Blues Band, Rewind and Astral Suns along with new faces including Sleekit and many more.

Food trucks will offer gourmet street food, while the community café and venue The Aurrie in Lower Largo is also staging a week-long programme including the return of comedian and broadcaster Fred McAulay and popular children’s musical group, Artie’s Singing Kettle.

The festival closes with a return of the Omar Afif and the Gnawa Trance Fusion band whose blend of Moroccan folk, jazz and blues will sound out in an open-air gig against the backdrop of the historic Largo pier.