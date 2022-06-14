Largo Arts Week: Val McDermid, Sir Ian Rankin, Richard Jobson and Rab Noakes at Fife festival

They join singer-songwriter Rab Noakes, local bands and more at the third annual event which runs from July 16-24.

Also appearing is Americana R&B guitarist Brooks Williams, international sculptor David Mach, singer and broadcaster Richard Jobson and children’s illustrator Jill Calder.

A total of 66 artists – nearly double the number who participated in the festival’s inaugural year in 2019 – will be exhibiting in 36 homes and studios, which will be open to the public throughout the week.

Val and Ian will take part in “an audience with” events in the village’s Crusoe Hotel, being interviewed by fellow Fifer and Skids frontman and broadcaster, Richard Jobson.

The hotel will also be the festival’s main hub with the Upper Largo Hotel and community café The Aurrie as other key venues.

Andrew Stenson, festival director, said: “With the Robinson Crusoe connection, Lower Largo already has a great literary tradition, so we are delighted to welcome two famous Fifers and world-renowned novelists in Val and Ian to Largo Arts Week this year.

“It’s also tremendous to see so many local artists participating.

“We have a tremendous mix of local artistic talent and high-profile acts – and we’re hoping for a real carnival atmosphere in the villages throughout the week.”

Rab Noakes makes his third appearance at the Arts Week, and will join Georgia-born guitarist and Americana songwriter Brooks Williams in a gig at The Aurrie. Internationally recognised opera singer, soprano Charlotte Whittle, will also give a recital at the community venue.

Award winning illustrator and calligrapher Jill Calder, whose work has featured in children’s picture books, huge hospital murals and global advertising campaigns, will stage a children’s workshop at the Community Library.

Lower Largo’s harbour, next to its historic pier, will be the location for an open-air free concert for the community on Friday July,22, featuring a retro 80s band.