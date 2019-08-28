Largoward woman makes festival debut

A Largoward woman returned to Scotland this summer to play a key role in a play which received great reviews at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Former Fife College performing arts student, Hannah Visocchi, performed in Peter Gynt.

Thanks to her talent, hard work and a helping hand from Fife College, Hannah is now well on her way to a promising future career in theatre and is enjoying every minute.

The 23-year-old is now based in London after securing a place with the National Theatre earlier this year. Before that Hannah was at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow where she studied BA Musical Theatre for three years.

It was Hannah’s time at Fife College, she says, that helped her secure her place at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire.

“From a young age I was surrounded by art, music and theatre,” she said. “I grew up in a household that encouraged all forms of art. It was evident from around the age of 15, after doing lots of youth theatre and music, that this was the right path for me.

“I started my training at Fife College, completing an HNC in Musical Theatre and studied there for one year. The course was very much a stepping stone for me, giving me time to research material to audition for drama school.

“Being part of the Peter Gynt cast at the beginning of the month was incredible, the company are such lovely people. It was overwhelming at first, with it being my first job since graduating and being propelled right onto the Olivier stage at the National was kind of mad – I’m still pinching myself!

“It was so lovely bringing the play to Edinburgh and hearing a Scottish audience respond to our story.”

Hannah played the parts of Penny, Cowgirl and Anitras Friend. She is now looking forward to completing the run of the play in London.

People can see more of Hannah at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow as part of the all-female cast of Cinderfella by Johnny McKnight.

Sarah Halliwell, academic head: creative industries, said: “It is fantastic to see our students progress and achieve so much knowing that we have played a part in helping them reach their goal.

“Hannah is an amazing role model to all our students – her fantastic talents combined with her drive and passion to succeed are remarkable. Being part of the National Theatre and performing at the International Festival is a huge accomplishment – we can’t wait to see what Hannah does next.