Last apartment in converted former Fife maternity hospital mansion house on market at £179,000

The one-bedroom ground floor flat has a £179,000 price tag, and is the last home remaining after a major conversion by Easy Living Homes - the private housebuilding division of Glenrothes based Easy Living Development.

The former hospital was closed and subsequently demolished after maternity services were moved to the expanded Victoria Hospital in 2012. Since the grounds have become home to a new residential estate, built around the mansion which can trace its history back to the 1870s.

It was owned by local merchant, Daniel Hendry, and boasted five bedrooms, a billiard room and stables. It was then bought by John Nairn and gifted to the town by his daughter, Mrs R Wemyss Honeyman, and converted to administration block for the maternity hospital.

The last apartment in the landmark mansion house is on the marfket6 (Pic: Submitted)

The developer described the conversion as a “labour of love” conversion which saw the listed frontage retained, whilst detailed stonework and original features have been painstakingly restored and brought back to life.

A total of nine unique apartments have been created - six in the main building, and three which have incorporated a part of the existing mansion with a modern rear extension which replaced an older dilapidated extension that previously housed the staff catering facilities. High ceilings, sound proofing, and superior insulation, together with timber sash and case windows, have ensured the building was brought up to date.

Easy Living Homes also redeveloped the former Mews Buildings located within the old hospital’s grounds. The 55 properties - contemporary newbuild two and three storey villas and bungalows - have all been snapped up by buyers from all over the UK, leaving just one apartment for sale.

Karen Cameron, sales manager, said: “This final one-bedroom apartment really is prospective buyers’ final opportunity to purchase a ‘new’ property here. It’s a charming home, with its own private garden that offers a spacious open plan layout.