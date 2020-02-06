Last call for volunteers to take over Kirkcaldy community hub or it may close

A much-loved community centre in Kirkcaldy is in danger of shutting down unless new volunteers stop forward to help keep it running.

The Chapel Neighbourhood Centre will see the office bearers of its committee retire next month, with no one to keep it going.

It is feared that if no fresh blood comes forward to keep the committee running, the keys to the centre could be shut.

The group hopes that around five people will be able to step up, take over and keep things moving forward for the good of the local area.

As it stands, the current committee are set to hold just two more meetings before they finally step down.

Peter Aitken, treasurer of Chapel Neighbourhood Centre said that closure would be a blow to the community.

He said: “The office bearers of are retiring on March 31 after many years of service to the community.

“Public spirited residents are invited to attend a meeting of the committee of management on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7.30 pm in Chapel Neighbourhood Centre.

“If sufficient members of the community do not come forward, Chapel Neighbourhood Centre may be forced to close with the loss of the community centre to the community.”

The centre already hosts a number of local groups and events, which include dancing, karate and dog training classes.

Kirkcaldy North councillor Carol Lindsay said the centre is well-maintained and has huge potential for the community.

“It’s a lovely centre.

“It’s in good condition and although it already hosts a number of groups, I think a lot of other organisations could really benefit from using it.

“It’d be a shame if it had to close, because it has so much potential.

“The committee has worked hard over the years to raise funds and keep things running smoothly, so to see it come to an end would be quite sad.

“It just needs a handful of interested people to step up and ensure that the community doesn’t lose what is a valuable asset.”

Peter’s message to would-be community-minded folk who might be thinking about signing up is simple, but memorable.

“To paraphrase the words of the late President John F Kennedy: ‘Ask not what your community can do for you but what you can do for your community’.”