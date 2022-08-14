Last call to be part of Fife’s digital project to capture memories of lockdown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OnFife initiative already has accumulated photos, diaries, writings as well as artefacts of objects including a bottle of hand sanitiser produced by a distillery in the Kingdom.

But the charitable trust wants to hear from more people across the region before the cut off date of August 22.

They are keen to ensure that the project – begun two years ago – extends to include the reminiscences of those whose experiences have yet to be recorded.

High Street, Kirkcaldy with social distancing signage in place during lockdown

Curators would like to hear the stories of first-time mums, people for whom English is not their first language and anyone who wears a sunflower lanyard to show they have a hidden disability.

They started collating the archive on March 26, 20202 - just three days after the first ever lockdown.

The digital Lockdown Archive now includes a variety of images and writings, a host of photographs captures signage that became familiar during Covid – reminding people to stay safe, keep their hands sanitised and stay social distanced, and a series of images focusing on the pandemic’s symbol of resilience and hope, the NHS rainbow.

Kirke Kook, OnFife curator, said: “Although the pandemic is still fresh in our minds, it will one day become a vital part of our history books, so we want to ensure a range of experiences are recorded.”

The archive also highlights how lockdown provided an opportunity to focus on hobbies, or even start a new one. It also records the ways in which people lent a helping hand in their communities.

“Although the archive isn’t publicly accessible yet, it will be used in future exhibitions and research,” added Kirke.

“It’s intriguing to think what memories it will evoke in 10, 20 or 50 years time.”

Anyone from groups not yet represented – first-time mums, sunflower lanyard wearers or people for whom English is not their first language – can contribute before August 22 by emailing [email protected].