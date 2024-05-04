Last call to strip off for a dook in the Forth in Fife’s biggest skinny dip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second annual skinny dip is being organised by Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club to raise funds for good causes - and anyone brave enough to bare all and dive into the Forth is welcome to sign up. Last year’s inaugural event saws more than than 130 ‘dookers’ take part, raising more than £3000. and the club hopes to do even better this year.

Organiser Lee Walls, said: “We hope that even more people will peel off and wade in this year. So we’re reminding those wannabe dookers who leave things to the last minute to get their registrations in now. We’re also appealing to those who think they might like to have a go, but are a bit unsure, to take confidence from last year’s event, when the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

“As well as being a fund-raiser for all the good causes that Rotary supports, the noody dook will celebrate and promote the health and well-being benefits of cold-water therapy and spending time in nature in a supportive environment. So we hope lots of people will come and take part in what will be a personal challenge and a celebration of life, our bodies and nature. This event is about taking a risk, feeling alive and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.”

More than 100 naked swimmers went for a dip at Aberdour for the Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club's 'Noody Dook'. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

The event, from 6:00am to 8am, is open to anyone aged 18 or older, and participants need only get naked if they’re comfortable doing so.

Said Lee, “Participants might like to add to the fun by wearing colourful wigs, masks and face-paint or similar.”

It will be preceded by a clothed warm-up yoga session on the beach, and the dookers will be serenaded by a piper.

Prior registration on Eventbrite.com is mandatory, and most of the fee of £15.00 will go to Carnegie Rotary Club to be used to fund the many causes that it supports. These range from helping to eradicate polio disease to supporting victims of the war in Ukraine, and helping disadvantaged people right here in West Fife.

Lee added: “Participants might also like to be sponsored to raise money for us, or for their own favourite charities, and that’s fine by us.”