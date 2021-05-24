Last effort to help people in Fife unaware of EU settlement scheme as deadline looms
A last effort is being made today to ensure people in Fife are aware of the EU settlement scheme.
They and their family members have less than 50 days left to apply to continue residing legally in the UK after the deadline, on June 309.
Now Citizens Rights Project will participate in a clinic at Fife Migrants Forum base at 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.
The number of people supported by CRP with their EU Settlement Scheme application has doubled since the beginning of the grace period -the additional six months between January and June.
All of them have some kind of vulnerability and 70% had complex cases that involve a very lengthy process.
Noelia Martinez, project co-ordinator, said: “Reaching out to hundreds of thousands EU citizens in less than three years, with limited resources, no official figures of the people who are eligible to apply and, in the middle of a pandemic has been a very challenging task.