Last effort to help people in Fife unaware of EU settlement scheme as deadline looms

They and their family members have less than 50 days left to apply to continue residing legally in the UK after the deadline, on June 309.

Now Citizens Rights Project will participate in a clinic at Fife Migrants Forum base at 16 East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy, from 11:00am to 6:00pm.

The number of people supported by CRP with their EU Settlement Scheme application has doubled since the beginning of the grace period -the additional six months between January and June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EU flag

All of them have some kind of vulnerability and 70% had complex cases that involve a very lengthy process.

Noelia Martinez, project co-ordinator, said: “Reaching out to hundreds of thousands EU citizens in less than three years, with limited resources, no official figures of the people who are eligible to apply and, in the middle of a pandemic has been a very challenging task.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.