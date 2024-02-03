Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Levenmouth Reconnected Programme Fund is managed by Fife Council and aims to maximise the economic and social opportunities presented by the new Leven rail link, the regeneration of the River Leven and its proposed path network, investments in renewable energy, and many other initiatives taking place across Levenmouth.

More than £2.3 million has already been allocated to six projects, with more in the pipeline.

The fund is initially looking for expressions of interest from individuals, community groups, businesses, public organisations, partnerships, social enterprises, charities and/or community interest companies who have projects in mind and think they could put LRP funding to great use.

More than £2.3 million has already been allocated by the fund (Pic: Fife Council)

People have until February 28 to submit their interest in receiving funding, he formal application process will then open on March 4, with the deadline for submission falling on March 29, 2024.

A final decision is likely to be made in May or June.

Phil Clarke, Levenmouth Reconnected Programme Manager, said: “The LRP is backed by £5 million funding from Fife Council and £5 million from Transport Scotland, and it really complements the huge investment being made across Levenmouth in the rail link, active travel routes and other associated initiatives.

“We’ve already seen a number of worthwhile projects benefit from LRP funding thus far, and we can’t wait to see what else can be achieved.”

Mr Clarke called the grants a “great opportunity for people to play a real part in the economic and social regeneration of their local area”.

“Together we can create a sustainable legacy for Levenmouth,” he added.

Funding for projects up to £5 million can be applied for, however, the Levenmouth Reconnected Programme will only fund projects to a maximum of 75 per cent of total eligible project costs.

This figure can be reviewed by the Levenmouth Reconnected Working Group and may be increased or decreased throughout the duration of the programme.