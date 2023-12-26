Laughter, smiles & good company at Cupcake Coffee in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
As folk laughed, pulled crackers and were greeted by a hot drink and a buffet donated by Ore Bank Cafe, the overwhelming sound was laughter mixed with smiles as everyone opened a gift. Even the local dogs had a ball and I’ll forever remember the sight of three Christmas themed dressed French bulldogs bursting through the doors to join the howls of a Fife version of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ with a free barking soundtrack.
Coffee shops are funny places, you see the same folk at the same time to the point where it’s noticed when you’re not there. To those who feel isolated it can offer a lifeline. As we head off to Brandon is packing the car to take the buffet to Linton Lane Centre for their Christmas lunch, and I look along the High Street and see it, sparkling lights and sounds of chatter for what it truly is.
Our High Street is not measured in shops, it’s blessed in community. And those who came along today, including myself, are moved by its impact. Whether it’s Barty’s using their space to host Oliver Twistz or the Artisan Market these endeavours flourish because of the folk who support them.
Yes, Kirkcaldy has challenges and I’ll park, no pun intended, the ‘council and the free parking’ to the side for now.
What we have is a passionate community, with every trader hosting a space and I can’t think of a more heartfelt place to start. Just as Cupcake Coffee Box opens their doors on what can be some of the hardest days of the year, let us support them and all the traders by walking through them.
Well done to Mike, Simon, Brandon, Jason, Elaine and Diane for creating a welcome haven. See you next year.