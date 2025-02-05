Plans to stage a month-long festival in Kirkcaldy have been given a huge thumbs-up.

The wraps came off Langtoun Fest 2025 last week, and a host of organisations and individuals have already come forward with ideas to add to the programme.

The thinking behind it is there is no single person at the helm, but instead, a steering group which wants to work with local groups and individuals behind a host of events in the hope that many can come under its umbrella branding – and by pulling together a packed programme across June it will also help to nail the myth perpetuated on social media that nothing ever happens here.

Current contributors include the King’s Theatre, Greener Kirkcaldy, Adam Smith Global Foundation, Fife Council, Love Oor Lang Toun, Fife Music Festival, Fife College, the Corra Foundation, Adam Smith Theatre, and Kirkcaldy Galleries - but the door is open to everyone to get involved.

Susan McGill designed the logo for Langtoun Fest (Pic: Submitted)

The festival’s bookends include Kirkcaldy Galleries’centenary ands the Adam Smith Global Foundation’s Festival Of Ideas, and Fife Pride on July 5.

Mandy Hunter at the Kings said: “This celebration will give everyone an opportunity to see the wide and varied number of organisations in Kirkcaldy to cover all interests and activities to encourage us all to see there is so much to enjoy in our town.” The Esplanade venue will be a key part of the month as its artists opening their doors, and live music will include sets from, The Long Road, Coaltown Daisies and Lights Out By Nine. It will also be the final stop for the 2025 Kirkcaldy Strong Walk on Saturday June 7.

Linton Lane Centre is also asking all groups/individuals to attend the walk, and is putting a programme together to host events. Added Mandy: “It will be an opportunity to see Kirkcaldy in a positive way. Our High Street along with so many places is struggling but look up and around - we have beautiful parks, walks, a mass of community organisations all dedicated to improve lives of people living in The Lang Toun. It’s a good place to live.”

This week saw the latest meeting of the umbrella group to work on the programme, with the first draft schedule of events planned in the next few weeks ahead of the finalised line-up going into print in April. If you would like to participate the primary contact is [email protected]

Dan Brown, Lauren Brook, Ian Cameron, Ryan Strachan & Mandy Hunter at a meeting of the festival's steering group (Pic: Fife Council)

The festival also has a distinctive logo designed by ceramic artist Susan McGill.

Susan is a well-known Kirkcaldy artist and has brought her highly distinctive style to the branding for the festival’s launch. Her work has a loyal customer base and a growing group of collectors, and it is all created and then decorated by Susan in her studio at her home in Kirkcaldy. She exhibits at the Pittenween Arts Festival each year and also holds a Christmas show at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The work put in into getting Lang TounFest off the ground was welcomed by Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of Kirkcaldy Area committee.

He said: "Kirkcaldy has always been a place where culture and the arts have played a key role in the wellbeing of our communities. Whether it's theatre, music, film, visual art, literature or comedy, you'll find it here somewhere across one of our town's many great venues.

The Lang-Toun 25 festival will bring all that together under one banner, celebrating all that is great about Kirkcaldy, its artists and venues and overall, its people.

As a partner in this wonderful event, Fife Council wishes all involved great success and looks forward to what is hoped will be an exciting, annual addition to Kirkcaldy's social calendar for years to come."

Ryan Strachan, one of the programme coordinators and development manager at Love Oor Lang Toun, said “We want everyone to think about how they can participate in the Lang Toun Fest and make it a great success. We are looking for exciting events organised by you or your community in Kirkcaldy to be included in the programme and if anyone would like advice on staging an event, I am happy to chat with them about that”