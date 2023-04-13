Launch of new ale from Fife brewery and hotel is first for Scotland

A total of 4000 cans have been produced this year, and they go on sale from Friday, April 14.

The organic pale ale using fresh hops grown from Rufflets’ kitchen garden.Head gardener, Logie Cassells, grew seven different varieties of hops using organic methods.They were harvested last September and used to brew with on the same day.

The next crop is already growing at Rufflets with plans to continue the collaboration with Futtle, and expand year on year.

Head gardener, Logie Cassells samples the new ale

Founded in 2020 by Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall, Futtle - based at Bowhouse on Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk - produces a range of organic beers in a converted stable block on the Bowhouse food hub. Taking inspiration from the rustic European beer styles they love, the couple recently installed a specially-commissioned copper cooling tray in the rafters of the brewery, in order to fulfil their dream of making spontaneously-fermented beer.

Lucy Hine said: “Although customary across hop-growing counties like Kent and Norfolk, the tradition of using fresh local hops on the same day that they are harvested is certainly not something we’re used to seeing in Scotland.

“We believe this is the first time where the hops have been grown organically and brewed into a fully organic beer. We were delighted to collaborate with the whole Rufflets’ team and look forward to making this an annual Fife tradition, to rival the English hop counties celebrations, putting Scottish hops on the map.”

Marco Truffelli, partner and managing director at Rufflets added: “We are what we eat and drink, and what we eat and drink comes from our lands. We passionately believe it is our responsibility to play a part in sustainable agriculture: our partnership with Futtle gives us the opportunity to celebrate our micro farming efforts.”