Launch of new website celebrating Fife’s strong Polish links

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fife’s strong associations with Poland are celebrated in the launch of a new website.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polish Tour of Fife at https://eurowalks.scot/polish-tour-of-fife/ guides people, either actually or virtually, round locations in the region associated with the presence of Polish armed forces during the Second World War.

Exiled Poles were responsible for the coastal defence of the area and also established a base in the region for a newly formed parachute brigade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This close relationship between the country and the Kingdom will be marked by the symbolic joint cutting of a ribbon by Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, and Łukasz Lutostański, Polish Consul General in Edinburgh, at the Polish Club in Kirkcaldy’s Forth Park Drive, on Saturday ( May 3, at 2:30pm).

Kirkcaldy's Polish Club will host the ceremony on Saturday (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The event coincides with the Constitution Day holiday in Poland, celebrating the first modern constitution in Europe, proclaimed in 1791.

Places visited in the tour include, among others, the Polish Club in Kirkcaldy with a memorial to the wartime massacre of 20 thousand Poles and monuments in Leven to the bravery and sacrifice of Polish paratroopers at the Battle of Arnhem in 1944. A colourful mosaic in St Andrews records the deep gratitude of Polish soldiers for the hospitality received from the local community, as does the gift of a replica Polish religious icon to the chapel at Falkland Palace. A stop in Cupar recalls the sound of a wartime bugle alarm call with echoes of a historic Polish city.

The website was developed by Fife4Europe, the local branch of the European Movement in Scotland which is part of the wider European Movement, established after the Second World War to promote reconciliation and peace and prosperity across the continent. The event in Kirkcaldy is part of the annual Festival of Europe in Scotland organised by the European Movement in Scotland in connection with Europe Day on May 9.