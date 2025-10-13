Lead debut for Fife actor in new play on tragic story behind the song White Christmas

A Kirkcaldy actor is set to take his first lead role in a new play which tells the tragic story behind Irving Berlin’s White Christmas - the best-selling single of all time.

Ross Forbes Mackenzie is part of the cast of A Piano Full Of Feathers which opens at Perth Theatre on Saturday, October 25, and runs until November 1. There are preview shows on Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th. Ticket info here.

It was written by fellow Fifer, Jane Livingstone , who was behind the hit one-man show, Jocky Wilson Said, and also stars Frances Thorburn who plays Kim O’Hara in BBC’s River City. and is a renowned stage actor who has played many great women in theatre, including Patsy Cline, Judy Garland, Doris Day, and Marilyn Monroe.

A Piano Full Of Feathers tells the tragic story which inspired Berlin to write his classic song. It also features classics from his songbook, underlining the power of a song to stir memories.

Frances Thorburn (centre), Ross Forbes-MacKenzie and musical director / cast member Hilary Brooks launch A Piano Full Of Feathers (Pic: Colin Hattersley)

Jane said: “It’s so exciting when the actors cast are exactly how you imagined the characters when writing. Frances and Ross are both incredible talents - in fact the whole ‘Feathers’ team is awesome - and I can’t wait to see them bring this story to life, especially in so vibrant and beautiful a setting as Perth Theatre.”

Ross, a former Balwearie High School pupil, graduated from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2022 with a BA in Musical Theatre. Previous credits include Hector in Andy McGregor’s An Act of Union, and panto as Prince Louis in the Ayr Gaiety’s Cinderella, and Jack in Jack and The Beanstalk at The Eastwood Park Theatre last year. He has also just finished a run of a new comedy play, I Kissed Batman, at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

A Piano Full Of Feathers is directed by April Chamberlain, who previously ran the Comedy Unit which produced Chewing the Fat, Rab C Nesbit, and The Limmy Show. She said: “What a joy it is to be working in the beautiful Perth Theatre on this enchanting new play by the wonderfully talented Jane Livingstone about the world’s most famous song. With the sparkling performing talents of Frances Thorburn, Ross Forbes-Mackenzie and Hilary Brooks, it will be a musical treat, to entertain and touch the heart.”