Leanne Rutherford: police 'increasingly concerned' after woman reported missing in Glenrothes

Leanne Rutherford was reported missing from Glenrothes.

The 47-year old was last seen in the Cadham area around 10:00am on Thursday (February 16).

She is described as 5ft 8ins tall with curly red/auburn hair. It’s believed she was wearing a light blue top with “NYC” on the front when she was last seen.Leanne drives a silver Kia Sportage, registration number: EX13 OWC.Sergeant Davie Leslie said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Leanne’s welfare as she has not been seen since yesterday morning.

"This is out of character and I would appeal to anyone who recognises her or who may have seen someone matching her description in the Fife area, since Thursday morning, to please come forward.“I would also appeal to Leanne herself. If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”