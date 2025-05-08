Leanne's poignant Kiltwalk for Brain Tumour Research in memory of brave husband

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A father-of-three from Fife began experiencing bizarre phantom smells and tastes before collapsing with a seizure – symptoms which led to the discovery of a deadly brain tumour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Fair defied doctors’ expectations as he battled the disease before passing away in April 24. One year on, his wife, Leanne, has completed the Glasgow Kiltwalk in his memory to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.

Barry was just 44 when he passed away. A mortgage adviser from Glenrothes, he loved music, gaming, and spending time with his wife and their three sons, Jordan, Rhys, and Ryley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His life was thrown out of balance in 2022 when he began to experience a burning rubber smell, strange tastes, and déjà vu. They were initially “brushed off” by a GP as stress, but he had a seizure at home, witnessed by Leanne and Rhys, before he was rushed to hospital where the devastating discovery was made.

Barry and Leanne Fair (Pic: Submitted)

Leanne, 45, a mobile emergency carer, said: “I have experienced many seizures in my working career so from that moment, I knew it was bad news. When Barry came round, he was confused and frightened, and I was already preparing myself for what the hospital

might find. An MRI scan at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy confirmed our worst fears that there was a tumour in his brain.

“That moment, sitting there hearing the words out loud, I felt like the floor had disappeared from under us. Barry kept trying to stay strong for me, but I could see the fear in his eyes. We had no idea what was coming, but we both knew everything had changed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2022, Barry underwent a craniotomy at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to remove the mass which was in his frontal lobe.

Leanne, third right, with her friends at the Glasgow Kiltwalk (Pic: Submitted)

The operation was successful in removing a significant portion of the tumour, but pathology results revealed it was a grade three astrocytoma - an aggressive form of brain cancer, that had already begun spreading into an area of the brain that couldn’t be operated on.

They were initially told Barry could have up to 10 years to live, but his tumour was resistant to treatment and the prognosis began to shorten with every scan. Despite this, Barry approached every stage of his illness with strength, humour and determination.

“From the very beginning, Barry said he didn’t want to waste energy asking ‘why me?’. He just wanted to fight,” Leanne said. “He faced years of chemo and radiotherapy and horrible side effects with such courage. He still made us laugh, still played his music, still had time for everyone else. We went on family trips, to concerts, and even just little walks with our dog, Spud - every moment suddenly meant so much. Even when he lost movement in his hand, he insisted on going out to play pool with friends. That was just who he was – brave, loyal, and always thinking of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Watching him fade over those last few months broke me, but I also felt lucky to be there beside him, giving him the love and care he so deserved.”

Leanne Fair (Pic: Submitted)

Barry’s health declined rapidly in early 2024. He was hospitalised after a seizure, and returned home under Leanne’s full-time care. Doctors predicted he had just 48 hours left, but Barry once again defied expectations and spent another seven weeks at home, pain-free and surrounded by love. He died on April 23, 2024, with Leanne by his side.

Last month - the first anniversary of his death - she completed the Glasgow Kiltwalk, raising over £1220.

She said: “When I saw the date for the Kiltwalk, I signed up straight away. It gave me a reason to keep going. Getting outside, training, and having a goal is helping me get through this grief. But more than anything, I did it for Barry. I want to continue raising money so one day, people with this cruel disease will have real hope. Barry deserved better, and so does every other person going through this. I’ll carry him with me every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Leanne’s story is a powerful reminder of how devastating brain tumours can be. Her bravery in sharing such personal pain and her determination to raise awareness in Barry’s name are deeply inspiring. We are honoured to have her support and to walk alongside her in the fight for better outcomes for brain tumour patients.”