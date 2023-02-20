Leeanne Rutherford: body found in search for missing Glenrothes woman
Police searching for missing Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford have found a body.
The discovery was made this afternoon. Leeanne’s family have been informed.
The 47-year old was last seen in the Cadham area around 10:00am on Thursday, February 16.
Policed issued two appeals for help to trace her, and gave details of the car she had.
Police said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare.
This afternoon they gave an update, confirming a body had been found in a car in the Queen Elizabeth Forest Drive area near Aberfoyle.
A police spokesman said: “Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Leeanne Rutherford, reported missing from Glenrothes, have been informed.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”