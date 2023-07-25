Planet Earth Noo Needs Oor Help is a short Scots poem written to support the call for climate action across Fife. It was performed and filmed on location in Leven earlier this year.

Pennie became well known on social media for her Scots word of the day, poems and videos. Her platforms on Twitter and TikTok have over 400,000 followers worldwide. She said: “The climate emergency affects everyone and we all need to work together to tackle it. I’m pleased to be able to help Climate Action Fife get the message across that there are small things that everyone can do. By coming together we can have a big impact.”

Her poem is the latest way of raising the issue across the Kingdom.

Len Pennie filmed her poem on Leven beach (Pic: Submitted)

Rory Syme, communications lead, Greener Kirkcaldy said. “There are lots of things that people can do to take climate action. These include planting trees and using peat-free compost as well as walking or cycling for short journeys. Even simply talking about the climate emergency can make a difference. Starting a conversation can help to make more people aware of the urgent need to act.”

Climate Action Fife is a Fife-wide partnership project, bringing together individuals, communities, local government and businesses to tackle the climate emergency and make Fife a greener and fairer place to live. The project is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund’s Climate Action Fund.