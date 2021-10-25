Leo Du Feu: Artist opens studio in Burntisland train station to the public

It follows years of refurbishments which have brought the derelict part of the building back into use, as Burntisland-based Leo du Feu moves into the space.

The old storage space had fallen into serious disrepair, with the windows all boarded up and the chimney in need of restoration work.

However, it is now a bright vibrant space filled with art, the latest alongside some other businesses and studios which have brought life back to the old station building.

Leo du Feu's studio is now open by appointment at Burntisland station.

The new studio was opened at a launch event attended by ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes.

Leo said: "It’s brilliant to be able to open it to the public at last, because it’s primarily my place for working in.

“When people come in they say ‘wow, what a great space, look at the light’ – it’s the first thing they notice, then after a while they notice my paintings,” he laughed.

“It’s just extremely exciting to have a space in which all my work is up and people come in and just take it all in at once.

The studio is located on the platform.

"I’ll be opening the doors in the final weekend in November, along with the platform studios having their Christmas open days.

"A big thanks has to go to ScotRail’s honourary ambassaor John Yellowlees, Network Rail, Contractors CPMS, and the Railway Heritage Trust. it couldn’t have happened without them.”

Alex Hynes, ScotRail managing director, said: “It was a pleasure to open Leo du Feu’s Art Studio at Burntisland station.

“Thanks to the Railway Heritage Trust, Network Rail, Commercial Property Maintenance Services and our honorary rail ambassador, John Yellowlees, what was a boarded up platform building is now a vibrant workspace that benefits Leo, Burntisland station and the local community.

Leo's work is on display.

“Scotland’s Railway is proud to support Leo’s work and I look forward to seeing more of the beautiful images he creates during his travels by rail around Scotland.”

Anyone wishing to make an appointment to view Leo’s studio and work, can reach him via the contact page of his website; https://leodufeu.co.uk/contact

Anyone wishing to see inside can make an appointment with Leo.