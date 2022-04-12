Les Elder: Scuba diver who died in Firth of Forth described as 'much loved family man' who will be missed

Police have confirmed that Les Elder died after getting into difficulty while on an organised scuba dive in the Firth of Forth on Sunday.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 11:52 am

Emergency services attended the scene at Kinghorn Beach in Burntisland just before 10am.

Mr Elder, from the Saline area, was recovered from the water but died shortly after.

The family of the 45-year-old have asked for privacy but said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

