Emergency services attended the scene at Kinghorn Beach in Burntisland just before 10am.

Mr Elder, from the Saline area, was recovered from the water but died shortly after.

The family of the 45-year-old have asked for privacy but said: “Les was a much loved family man and will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

