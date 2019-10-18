Leuchars captain running for Maggie’s after cancer support

A Leuchars Station captain is taking part in a five-mile run around the base to raise funds for the organisation that supported her after her fight with cancer.

Maggie’s Fife Runway Run-Around – a five miles run or walk around the runway at Leuchars Station – will be held on October 20.

Taking part is Captain Jenni Young, who found support at Maggie’s Fife when her treatment for cancer finished.

She has also encouraged other members of her Battalion to sign up to take part in the event that will give participants behind the scenes access to the historical site, passing aircraft hangers, bunkers and crash walls.

Captain Young was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer last year after a routine mammogram.

Jenni followed the treatment plan set out for her. This included surgery and a gruelling 20 cycles of radiotherapy. It was not until treatment came to an end that the realisation of her diagnosis hit her.

Jenni said: “After treatment was the hardest part. Physically I had bad skin issues with blistering, but it was emotionally and mentally draining – I couldn’t ignore what just happened.

“Treatment was like a sausage factory I just kept going onto the next thing; surgery once that was done radiotherapy, once that was done, an appointment with the oncologist, then you get to a point when it all of that finishes.

“When treatment finished I felt depressed, alone, abandoned, no one knew how I was feeling. Rather than being happy I now had to think about it.”

Jenni knew she needed some help when she stopped going out and started spending more time at home.

“When I first came to Maggie’s it was such a welcoming,” Jenni said. “ I met Rosie, one of the cancer support specialists – I think I cried. I think most people cry. It’s like a release. You can speak to someone completely impartial who says ‘just come in tell us what’s up, tell us how you’re really feeling.’ There’s no judgement.”

Jenni took part in Maggie’s Tai Chi, yoga and Where Now sessions for people who have finished cancer treatment.

“I’m taking part in Runway Run-Around because Maggie’s was so good to me. I’m not sure I would have got through that weird place after treatment, I wouldn’t have got through that without Maggie’s.”

Alison Allan, centre head, said: “Everything on offer at Maggie’s is completely free of charge and that’s down to fundraising events like this and people like Jenni who have registered to support us.”