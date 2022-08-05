Leuchars staff play vital role in Battle of Britain flypasts

The North East Fife airfield – still operated by RAF personnel – provided refuelling via Babcock contractors, and maintenance and hangars for the historic aircraft, enabling the memorial flight team to delight crowds in Perth, Montrose, Peterhead and the RAF Lossiemouth Families and Friends Day.

Whilst the aircraft were at Leuchars, Flight Lieutenant Andrew Chaganis, of air traffic control, arranged “show and tell” visits for RAF, Army and civilian staff, as well as Police Scotland and veterans associations, underlining the co-operative nature of the now Army Barracks.

Station Flight Safety Officer, Flight Lieutenant Keith Miller, who led the tours, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to host the Battle of Britain Memorial aircraft.

Refuelling of the aircraft took place at Leuchars.

“Being able to show them off to our Army colleagues, as well as our civilian counterparts has been a real highlight.”

Helping with the visits were Officer Cadets from both the East of Scotland University Air Squadron and Tayforth University Officer Training Corps.

Bringing the RAF and Army’s Officer Cadet units together was particularly poignant for Flight Lieutenant Paul Cunningham, the flying instructor of the East of Scotland University Air Squadron.

The RAF was able to take the opportunity to show off Battle of Britain aircrafts.

He said: “The Spitfire and Hurricane always evoke images of World War Two, a time when the RAF and Army worked closely together to defend the UK and our allies.

“It’s great to see that cooperation alive and well here today at Leuchars.”

Leuchars Station passed from the RAF to the British Army in 2015 and is home to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME) and the Royal Military Police.

However, the RAF continues to operate a fully operational airfield 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from within Leuchars Station.