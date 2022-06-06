The association was formed after a bill was exhibited inviting the people of Leven and the surrounding area, who were interested in forming “a society to have for its object the practice of vocal music of the higher class”, to attend a meeting on Wednesday, October 16, 1872.

The minutes of that meeting show that 45 people showed an interest, and the Rev. Duncan offered the use of his school in the town for rehearsals.

Seven days later, the society met for the first time – and the Leven Amateur Musical Association was born.

LAMA's 2019 production of Sister Act.

With a membership of 158 and a subscription of six shillings (30p), the association staged a production aptly named ‘The Creation’ which ushered in the beginning of the society.

From its creation 1872 to 1915, the society put on regular shows which included, Trial by Jury, HMS Pinafore, Patience, The Mikado, and The Pirates of Penzance, but had to halt productions due to escalations of World War One.

After a five year break, the association returned once again in 1920 to stage elaborate productions and musical comedies, but with the onset of World War Two, the group closed yet again in 1940 – and wouldn’t reform for a further seven years.

LAMA's 1928 production of Merrie England.

Back on stage in 1947, the association has since been a regular feature in Leven, wowing audiences over the years with its grand renditions of famous productions.

In 1977 LAMA took up residence in The Centre, Leven, where it now rehearses and stages its shows.

Over the years the association’s stage sets have been adapted to suit the facilities available, which, in turn, means that the production team is able to produce slicker shows with a more professional appearance.

LAMA's 1951 production of Hit the Deck.

In striving to produce musicals which audiences enjoy, the society has presented shows as diverse as, The New Moon, The Land of Smiles, Camelot, Anything Goes, and 42nd Street.

In 2011 an exciting development emerged which hoped to secure the future of LAMA for many years to come as LAMA Youth was formed and put on its first show in 2012.

Over 50 young people from the age of 10 up came together to put on a specially created concert show with songs and dances from a variety of musicals.

The association is hopeful that the young people who take part and gain a grounding in musical theatre at a young age will go on to become members of the main company.

LAMA member and stalwart, Laurence Crowe.

This year's production of Oliver was an inspired choice for LAMA's 150th year as it gave a rare opportunity for junior members to perform alongside the adults.

The show was very well received, and a complete sell out - a fitting return to the stage after two years due to COVID.

Next year’s show, 9 to 5, is in complete with the company already looking forward to beginning rehearsals in the autumn.

Laurence Crowe (77), has played a major part in LAMA since he first took part in 1967 when he was only 23-years-old. He has since starred in multiple productions.

He said: “I remember that I was looking for a hobby, and when I first went along to see what LAMA was all about, everyone was very welcoming and friendly – after one night I was hooked!

LAMA president, Lynsey Stuart.

"Over the years I’ve been everything at LAMA, from president to producer to stagehand, I’ve always been very actively involved.

"We obviously had a dip when COVID arrived, but it's been great to get back to doing what LAMA does best.”

Laurence said that over the years he has had the pleasure of taking part in in various productions, but one of his most memorable performances was where he starred alongside his wife, Kathleen, in The Sound of Music.

He said. “It was an over 40 years ago but it still holds a special place in my heart as I starred alongside my wife, who played Maria, and I played Von Trapp.

"Other productions I’ve enjoyed over the years included My Fair Lady and Kismet, but to tell you the truth every show has been special.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with LAMA.

"The association can really hook people in as it is such great fun.”He described the closeness that comes with being part of the society.

"There have been a lot of special people who have been a part of it, and it is renowned for being friendly, welcoming, and is often referred to as being in one big happy family.”

Lynsey Stuart, LAMA president, said: “It has been a great honour being president in our 150th year.

"Bringing musical theatre back to Leven after two years has been fabulous and was great to see so many familiar faces in the audiences supporting us.

“LAMA is a very friendly society and everyone who is involved is part of the LAMA family. We have lots of family connections within our group too.

“My grandfather was president back in 1967 – the same year my mum joined - and my husband has been in shows as a child as well as helping out backstage.

"This year I was lucky to perform on stage with my daughter, mum and mother in law so it is a real family affair.