Leven Amateur Musical Association set to cast a spell on audiences with their production of The Witches of Eastwick

After months of rehearsals, members of Leven Amateur Musical Association (LAMA) are thrilled to be bringing their latest production to the stage this week.

The cast will be treading the boards at The Centre, Leven with their production of The Witches of Eastwick.

The show runs from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10 including a Saturday matinee production.

The musical is based on the John Updike novel and the 1987 film.

Members of LAMA rehearse for their production of The Witches of Eastwick.

Three women in a small American town – Alexandra, Jane and Sukie – fall under the spell of charismatic newcomer Darryl Van Horne, who turns out to be the Devil himself, bringing chaos and magic in equal measure within a quirky tale of ultimate redemption.

The Witches of Eastwick features a soundtrack including ‘Make Him Mine’, ‘Dance With the Devil’ and ‘I Wish I May’.

This year’s LAMA production is directed by Scott Melvin alongside musical director Peter Robinson with choreography by Lorna Lewis.

The production follows last year’s successful performances by the company of Beauty and the Beast. The cast of LAMA’s The Witches of Eastwick are Darryl Van Horne - Billy Naismith; Alexandra Spofford - Lorraine Tufft; Sukie Rougemont - Ashley Macfarlane; Jane Smart - Stephanie Baillie; Felicia Gabriel - Gillian Wallace; Clyde Gabriel - Nick Tobias; Jennifer Gabriel - Amy Reilly; Michael Spofford - Aiden French; Little girl - Brianne Harley and Fidel - Iain Hughes.

Tickets for the production and more information can be found at http://lama.littleboxoffice.com/

The Witches of Eastwick runs at The Centre, Leven from Tuesday, May 6 to Saturday, May 10.