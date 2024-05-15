Leven cafe clear up after early morning thief steals ice cream and biscuits
Delizioso’s premises in Sandwell Street were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning - and security camera footage shows the intruder may have cut himself on broken glass. Police Scotland have confirmed an investigation is underway.
The theft happened around 1:00am, and the shop owners said the thief made off with just a few items. In a post on the business’ Facebook page, they said: “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out to us with concern and support following the unfortunate break-in at our shop last night.
“Thankfully, our alarm systems quickly alerted us, and the police were promptly informed. It’s disappointing to report that the only items stolen were one tub of ice cream, one sorbet, and two packets of biscuits. It seems our treats are irresistibly good, as the intruder even risked injury for A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.50am on Wednesday officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Sandwell Street, Leven. Inquiries are ongoing.”
