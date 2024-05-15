Leven cafe clear up after early morning thief steals ice cream and biscuits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cafe in Leven is cleaning up after a thief broke in and stole ice cream and biscuits.

Delizioso’s premises in Sandwell Street were targeted in the early hours of Wednesday morning - and security camera footage shows the intruder may have cut himself on broken glass. Police Scotland have confirmed an investigation is underway.

The theft happened around 1:00am, and the shop owners said the thief made off with just a few items. In a post on the business’ Facebook page, they said: “We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who reached out to us with concern and support following the unfortunate break-in at our shop last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...