A Leven cafe will once again open its doors to the public on Christmas Day as it hopes to help those in need.

Alistar Burns will open his cafe for yet another Christmas Day (Pic: Submitted)

The Daunder In Tea Hoose on Forth Street has offered a special welcome on December 25 for more than a decade s it seeks to provide a warm and welcoming environment for those who may be alone, and cafe owner Alistair Burns hopes that he can continue to help those in need with his Christmas lunches.

He said: “This is our 11th year, and, oOnce again we’re really looking forward to it. It’s come around really quick this year! We’re just trying to help folk.”

As the cost of living crisis continues, Alistair said that it was difficult to gauge potential numbers, but said there was a need for such initiatives during the festive season.

After a busy year in 2022, Alistair said that plans are already in place if the demand outstrips the capacity of the cafe. He explained: “I’ve still got the keys for the church next door to use the hall if it gets busy again. The minister is fine with that.”

Alistair said that while last year saw an increase in the number of people attending the cafe as patrons, there was also an increase in those offering to help out, something which plays an important role on the day.

He said: “I had people coming in and saying ‘I’ve got a car’ and they picked people up and took them away again. It was brilliant the help that people were offering.”