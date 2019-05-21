Leven dancer sets sights on becoming world champion

A Leven dancer has set her sights on becoming world champion, as she continues to collect title after title.

Murron Putka (10) lifted the Mary Nixon Memorial Trophy in the Scottish Championships at the Cowal Highland Gathering last year, while finishing as runner-up in the Scottish National Championships.

Since the season started in March, Murron has added another five titles to her collection, her most recent at the European Championships in Aberdeen.

But Murron, who trains at the Fiona Gallagher School of Dance, has her eyes set on becoming world champion – but she must wait another two years until she is old enough to compete at that level.

She also dreams of performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

In the meantime, Murron is continuing to practice and take part in numerous Highland games and competitions.

“Sometimes it’s both days every weekend,” explained mum, Michelle. “It’s very busy.

“But I couldn’t be prouder if I tried.”

Murron will be competing at the Burntisland and Ceres Highland games, and has applied to compete at the Braemar Highland Gathering, which would mean performing in front of royalty.

She also became an ambassador this month for big Highland dancing clothing and accessories company, The Highland Dancer.

Murron is currently sponsored by James Seniors of St Andrews – based in Glenrothes – with her dancing pumps and footwear, but Michelle is currently searching for further sponsorship to help Murron reach her goal of going to compete in the USIR in 2020, which is held in Colorado.

This is the biggest highland dancing competition in America. If they can raise enough, Murron would also love to attend Scotdance Canada, where there is also another major championship held every summer.