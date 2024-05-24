Leven Highland dancers scoop trophies
Murron Putka, aged 15 from Leven, won her third consecutive United Kingdom Alliance United Kingdom Championship, also taking home the Premiership title at the same event held in Musselburgh in March.
Murron followed those wins up with a third successive European Championship at the event held in Montrose. The win comes five years to the day after her first win in 2019.
There was also a win at the same competition for 10-year old Georgia Reidy, also from Leven. She also won the European Championship for her age group.
Murron said: “I’m shocked and surprised but extremely happy to have won these titles again and so proud and happy for Georgia winning her first championship title as nothing beats that feeling.”
Louise Reidy, Georgia Reidy’s mother, said: “Georgia is absolutely delighted to be 10yrs European champion. She has worked long and hard to become a champion in Highland dancing. This was a very emotional moment for her and she was thrilled to achieve this goal.“
Both dancers are pupils at the Fiona Gallacher School of Dance, with classes held in the Studio in Methil. The wins mark a rare achievement, with two dancers from the same dance school and town winning championships.
Fiona said: “I would just like to say how proud I am of my girls. They always give 100% and are a delight to teach.”
Both dancers will now move onto Scottish and World championship competitions.
