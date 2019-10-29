Leven hosts first RunFest

Fitness fanatics and fun runners took to Leven’s Promenade on Sunday for the first ever RunFest.

The event, organised by the Levenmouth Together project, included a 10k and 5k, with the runners starting at Leven beach. They made their way along the sands, then cut inside to Silverburn Park, did a lap of the golf course and then returned to the beach for the final sprint.

Pic by Lyzi Mcmenemy.

More than 200 people took part in the event, with dozens more cheering at the finish line. Spectators and passers-by cheered the runners along the route as well.

Kevin Wallace was the first man across the line, followed by James Hall and Robert West. Ailsa Cruickshank was the first woman across the line, followed by Jennifer Cruickshank and Sandra Reid.

Levenmouth Together’s community events manager, Michelle Ratcliffe, said the group was “really happy” with the outcome.

She added: “The event has been very well received and the feedback that we’ve had has been so positive. Everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves and wants it to become an annual event. We would just like to thank all volunteers, marshals, and PSYV’s, and special thanks to Allen Marr for being our race director and Jim Parker for sponsoring the event. We couldn’t have done it without them all.”

“It’s exceptional,” said Cllr Colin Davidson, one of the volunteers for the event. “The whole town has come together. It’s a showcase for Leven.

“The work Levenmouth Together is doing is great, putting on these high-profile events. If we can imagine this event three years from now, it’s going to be exceptional. We’ll have people from all over Scotland coming here. We are putting Levenmouth back on the map. We’re putting the message out there – come to Levenmouth because we have a lot to offer.”

Cllr Ken Caldwell, who also helped, added: “This was a fantastic running event, another first for Levenmouth. It was another opportunity to showcase the fabulous scenery and facilities, focusing on the beaches, Silverburn Park and our golf courses. Thanks to Levenmouth Together for organising the event, sponsors, runners, supporters, and the many volunteers.”