Leven man named green champion for his work to help fight climate change

Robert Bonner (76), is a volunteer at Silverburn Park in Leven, who dedicates his personal time to clearing neglected gardens, woods and ponds.

Robert’s work has seen him plant over 500 trees across Scotland and America over the last 46 years to help fight climate change.

Green champion, Robert Bonner.

The list honours inspiring green champions from across the UK who are going above and beyond in the fight against climate change.

The Green Power List includes exceptional innovators and leaders in business pioneering positive change through green initiatives.

ScottishPower is a principal partner of the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, and it is committed to celebrating and supporting individuals and communities across the UK in their fight against climate change.

Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower, said: “Congratulations to all of the outstanding green champions being recognised in our COP26 Green Power List.

"They have made an outstanding effort fighting climate change, despite being faced with challenges over the past year as a result of the ongoing pandemic. They have continued to tackle the climate crisis and their selfless actions deserve to be celebrated.

“We are proud to honour them and provide them with a platform to continue their invaluable work. The COP26 Green Power list reflects those who are truly making a difference to the climate crisis and I hope their stories inspires others to take action as we all need to play our part in keeping the 1.5 threshold alive.”

