Leven Promfest: Fife town set for weekend of live music and family entertainment

Previously Promfest has only been for a single day, but this year it will be both Saturday and Sunday.

Leven Promfest, a free event in the East Fife town, will boast 20 different musical acts live on stage, with a funfair, bar, stalls, and food.

Held over the course of two days, the event has been organised by Leven Community Council, and is making a return after last being held in 2019.

While bad weather had cancelled Promfest in the past, this year’s event, sponsored by Fife Properties and Stuarts the Bakers, is set to come on the back of this week’s mini-heatwave.

Leven Community Council Secretary Stephanie Watson, urged people to get out and support the event.

She said: "There's something for everyone. It’s amazing to get back to what we enjoy doing after lockdown.

"Seeing people enjoy themselves makes it all worthwhile.

“It’s great being able to offer something for free, especially in the current climate – that’s massive, especially for the whole weekend.

“2019 was the last time that the weather was great and we were able to run Promfest, it was amazing.

“It's shaping up to be hot this weekend, so people can come down and listen to live music near the beach, have a drink and enjoy the weather.”