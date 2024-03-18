Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spanning 144m over the new railway and the River Leven, it will carry the core path between Methilhill and Kennoway, replacing Swaine’s bridge which sits over the river.

It’s the first of three new bridges that will be constructed along the new six-mile branch line, connecting the new stations directly to the communities they will serve.

The £116m project will reconnect the area to the rail network when the first services depart on June 2 - the first trains to roll locally for 55 years.

Piling work at Duniface as part of the new Leven Rail Link (PicNnetwork Rail)

The bridge at Duniface is part of the first phase of work on the active travel network which will initially focus on creating links to the new railway stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge. An improved walking and cycling offering will be integral to the future of the Levenmouth rail corridor and the bridge will be central to the enhanced active travel routes being developed.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link said: “We are delighted that the work is underway on the Duniface bridge, and we have a challenge ahead of us to get it ready in time for the railway opening in June. The active travel network will make a huge impact on the area and will improve connectivity between communities, across the river and linking to the new stations.

“The bridge will improve options for walking and cycling but also support users of mobility scooters, wheelchairs, prams and buggies in moving about the community and accessing the rail network for onward journeys.”

The active travel network being created alongside the wider rail project will deliver a safe and attractive walking, wheeling and cycling network accessible to all. Feedback from local people is helping to inform the bridge locations and shape detailed designs.