Leven Sainsbury’s staff firewalk in memory of colleague

Staff from Sainsbury’s in Leven took part in a firewalk to raise funds for charity, in memory of a much-loved colleague.

Laurna Cunningham died following a battle with cancer.

Around 40 colleagues, family and friends took part in the Phoenix Firewalk, stepping over hot coals at Balbirnie House.

A race night was also held at the The Thistle, where one member of staff had their head shaved to raise more money.

The group raised £5080, which was donated to the Victoria Hospice, where Laurna received support during her battle.

Colleague Debbie Lee said some people were nervous when asked to take part in the firewalk, but added: “As soon as you mentioned it was for Laurna, people wanted to take part. Laurna was not just a colleague, she was a close friend as well. The firewalk was great. Everyone was really empowered. Everyone was so proud of themselves.”

Funds were donated to the hospice earlier this month.