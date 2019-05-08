Leven social enterprise marks decade of transport scheme

A Leven community transport scheme, which has expanded to provide vital services in the area, is soon to mark its 10th anniversary.

MyBus was formed in May 2009 when chairperson Mary Parry secured funding to help kickstart her idea and purchase buses.

It now provides accessible and affordable transport to around 20 groups in the area which are unable to access suitable public transport.

The social enterprise has grown since it was founded, and now operates a number of services in the area.

MyBus runs a lunch club every day, a Tuesday Club for people over the age of 16 with additional needs, and more.

It has also taken over the running of the Letham Glen Craft Centre and Scoonie Bowling Club.

MyBus took on the bowling club in 2015, making it more accessible and upgrading the kitchen, opening it up for public use – Leven Community Council is just one of the groups which makes use of the facility.

The craft centre has also been transformed, now hosting various community events.

And Mary has more plans for its future.

She has applied for funding for accessible equipment, such as a wheelchair swing, in Letham Glen.

MyBus has scooped several honours in the last decade, while Mary was awarded a British Empire Medal for her role in the community.

“It’s not just the people who use the services who benefit, it’s also the volunteers,” explained Mary.

“We’re more like a community family than a business.

“I’m more proud of the volunteers, some of whom have gone on to full-time employment.”

MyBus has five staff and around 20 volunteers – although it is seeking more volunteer drivers.