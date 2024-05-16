Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new exhibition space showcasing all that’s great about Levenmouth ahead of rail services returning to the area for the first time in more than five decades has opened at Edinburgh’s Waverley Station.

With the Levenmouth Rail Link due to be up and running from Sunday, June 2, Welcome to Fife has teamed up with Network Rail and ScotRail to host the Levenmouth Expo on the main concourse until Sunday, June 16. Hourly trains to and from Edinburgh will connect Levenmouth to the capital city in just over an hour, providing the area with a major boost to economic sustainability and connectivity as well as opening up new travel links for locals and visitors alike.

With that in mind, the Levenmouth Expo will highlight the area’s tourism offering and Welcome to Fife’s ‘Make Memories by the Sea’ consumer marketing campaign, which promotes Levenmouth as a first choice day trip and short break destination. Videos and reels will feature a range of experiences throughout the area, both better known and hidden gems, and promotional materials will cover everything you need to know about Levenmouth and its surrounds.

There will also be a giant deckchair to underline Levenmouth’s growing reputation as tourist hotspot, particularly over the summer months thanks to its stunning seafronts.

Karen Christie, Welcome to Fife tourism advisor; Matt Pointon, Levenmouth Local Tourism Association project manager, and Michael Morris, chair of Levenmouth Local Tourism Association. (Pic: submitted)

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “There’s no doubt that Levenmouth is one of the most picturesque, historic and engaging areas of Scotland, and it’s an ideal destination for people of all ages.

“It’s only natural that we want to shout about everything the area has to offer, and this Expo will not only help us do just that but also show people what perhaps they’ve maybe been missing in the past.

“We want to encourage people from all walks of life to come to Levenmouth, to live, to work, to invest and of course for pleasure, and a warm welcome is always guaranteed.”

