Leven to host three-day festive market this Christmas

Leven will be spreading the Christmas spirit in December, as the town hosts a new three-day festive market.

The event, organised by the Levenmouth Together project, has been set up after the success of Leven’s first food and drink festival.

Already, 25 stall holders have signed up to set up shop during the festival, selling a mix of festive treats, from food and drink to Christmas-themed products.

Santa may even make an appearance at the event.

It is even hoped that a big wheel could be set up at the Shorehead, providing visitors with stunning views over the town and the Forth.

Brian Robertson-Fern, the managing director at Brag, the group behind the Levenmouth Together project, said it wanted to make the most of the tourism opportunities in the town.

From the information gathered from the food and drink festival, it is thought around 50 per cent of the visitors were from Levenmouth, with the other 50 per cent coming from outside the area.

“We applied the learning from the food and drink festival,” he said.

“We questioned participants and businesses, and they said it would be better if it was longer.

“We think there is enough demand to make it a three-day event.”

The festive market, which will be held between December 13-15, is the fourth event organised by the project this year, following the food and drink festival, movie event at Silverburn Park, and the upcoming running festival.