Leven to host three-day festive market this weekend

Festive spirit will be spread in Leven this weekend, as the town hosts a new three-day Christmas market.

The ‘Fayre in the Square’ will be held in Leven’s Shorehead car park, packed with stalls selling festive treats, from tasty food and drink to gifts.

A ferris wheel will also be in place, giving visitors stunning views over Levenmouth.

The Mail also understands that Santa is due to make an appearance, setting up his grotto in the square.

The market will be opened on Friday, with all the festive fun continuing throughout the weekend.

The Christmas event has been organised by Levenmouth Together, which was also behind the new RunFest, which attracted hundreds of runners, and the first Leven Food and Drink Festival.

Brian Robertson-Fern, chair of the Levenmouth Together Steering Group and BRAG Enterprises managing director, said: “We are excited that we have been able to build on the learning from our food and drink festival back in August and have really upped our approach.

“The ‘Fayre in the Square’ is much bigger and better and has a real family theme running through it.

“As well as a visit from Santa in his grotto we have our huge big wheel that we are bring up from down south.

“We have also carefully selected a mixed range of stalls so there will genuinely be something for everyone especially those looking for those last minute gift ideas.”

Visit the Levenmouth Together Facebook page for more details.